Country Life L-Theanine
Product Details
Country Life® uses only Suntheanine®, a form of L-Theanine with over 50 studies and patents. L-Theanine has been referred to as the happy amino for its ability to help reduce stress. It has also been shown to help diminish normal symptoms of PMS when taken 400 mg daily.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B6 , L-Theanine . Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.