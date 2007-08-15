Hover to Zoom
Country Life Magnesium Potassium & Aspartate Thin Tablets
180 ctUPC: 0001579402495
Purchase Options
Product Details
Target Mins™ are complexed with specific free form amino acids and other carriers for optimum mineral transport.
- With Other Target-Mins™ Chelates
- Vegetarian/Kosher
- Hypoallergenic
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Calcium , Magnesium , Other Ingredients : Fructose , Stearic Acid , Mannitol , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Orange Flavor , Cellulose , Silica , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.