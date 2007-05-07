Country Life Max Amino With B6 Caps
Product Details
- An Easily Absorbed Amino Acid Supplement
- B-6 Aids in the Utilization of Amino Acids
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L Glutamic Acid , L Leucine , L Serine , L Valine , L Aspartic Acid , L Isoleucine , L Lysine , L Phenylalanine , L Threonine , L Tyrosine , L Proline , L Glycine , L Methionine , L Arginine , L Histidine , Taurine , L Cystine , L-Cysteine ( As L-cysteine Hydrochloride ) , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Vanilla .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More