Country Life Max-Amino with Vitamin B6 Vegetarian Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0001579401495
Product Details

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Supplementation with amino acids provides nutritional support for your body. Country Life's Max Amino is a complex containing 16 different free form amino acids that your body can utilize, especially following exercise.

  • Gluten Free
  • 16 Different Free Form Amino Acids
  • For Post-Exercise Support
  • Includes B6 for Utilization

