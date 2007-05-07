Hover to Zoom
Country Life Max-Amino with Vitamin B6 Vegetarian Capsules
90 ctUPC: 0001579401495
Purchase Options
Product Details
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Supplementation with amino acids provides nutritional support for your body. Country Life's Max Amino is a complex containing 16 different free form amino acids that your body can utilize, especially following exercise.
- Gluten Free
- 16 Different Free Form Amino Acids
- For Post-Exercise Support
- Includes B6 for Utilization
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.