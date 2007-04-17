A multivitamin and multimineral complex that includes key nutrients for men''s health such as "coenzymated" B vitamins for energy metabolism and magnesium for heart health plus Saw Palmetto and Lycopene. Max for Men uses Country Life''s exclusive Maxi-Sorb delivery system. Now in easy to swallow vegetarian capsules.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.