Country Life Max for Men® Iron Free Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Max for Men® Iron Free

120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0001579408140
Purchase Options

Product Details

A multivitamin and multimineral complex that includes key nutrients for men''s health such as "coenzymated" B vitamins for energy metabolism and magnesium for heart health plus Saw Palmetto and Lycopene. Max for Men uses Country Life''s exclusive Maxi-Sorb delivery system. Now in easy to swallow vegetarian capsules.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium100mg
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit
Vitamin C300mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Starch , Maltodextrin . Sodium Alginate , Gum Acacia .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More