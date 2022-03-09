Country Life Maxi-Collagen 7000 Types I & III Grass-Fed Collagen Perspective: front
Country Life Maxi-Collagen 7000 Types I & III Grass-Fed Collagen

7.5 ozUPC: 0001579405070
Purchase Options

Product Details

MADE WITH VERISOL - Clinically studied Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides promote enhanced skin elasticity, promote an increase in skin collagen by as much as 60%, and support reduction of depth of eye wrinkles.*

SUPPORTS CELL PROTECTION - Skin supporting Vitamin C protects skin from cell-damaging free radicals and helps collagen formation in the dermis layer.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A1000International Unit
Vitamin C90mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A as Retinyl Palmitate Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid Biotin as D Biotin Other Ingredients : Silica , Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.