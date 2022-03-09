Country Life Maxi-Collagen 7000 Types I & III Grass-Fed Collagen
Product Details
MADE WITH VERISOL - Clinically studied Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides promote enhanced skin elasticity, promote an increase in skin collagen by as much as 60%, and support reduction of depth of eye wrinkles.*
SUPPORTS CELL PROTECTION - Skin supporting Vitamin C protects skin from cell-damaging free radicals and helps collagen formation in the dermis layer.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A as Retinyl Palmitate Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid Biotin as D Biotin Other Ingredients : Silica , Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More