Country Life Maxi-Hair® For Men Gluten Free

60 SoftgelsUPC: 0001579405047
Product Details

Including Saw Palmetto and pumpkin seed oil, this product is uniquely formulated for men looking to promote the health of their hair and skin.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) ( as : Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin ( as : D-Biotin ) , Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium D-Pantothenate ) , Proprietary Men's Hair Support Blend : Providing : MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Saw Palmetto Extract ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) , Pumpkin Seed Oil , Horsetail Extract ( 7% : Silica ) ( Stem ) , Dim ( Diindolylmethane ) , Food Complex ( Broccoli Extract , Cauliflower Extract , Brussel Sprouts ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Rice Bran Oil , Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin , Beeswax , Purified Water , Caramel Color .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

