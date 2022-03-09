Country Life Maxi-Hair® For Men Gluten Free
Product Details
Including Saw Palmetto and pumpkin seed oil, this product is uniquely formulated for men looking to promote the health of their hair and skin.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) ( as : Thiamine Mononitrate ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin ( as : D-Biotin ) , Pantothenic Acid ( as : Calcium D-Pantothenate ) , Proprietary Men's Hair Support Blend : Providing : MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) , Saw Palmetto Extract ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) , Pumpkin Seed Oil , Horsetail Extract ( 7% : Silica ) ( Stem ) , Dim ( Diindolylmethane ) , Food Complex ( Broccoli Extract , Cauliflower Extract , Brussel Sprouts ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Rice Bran Oil , Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin , Beeswax , Purified Water , Caramel Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
