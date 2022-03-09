Country Life MAXI-SKIN™ Zen with L-Theanine Mandarin Chamomile Perspective: front
Country Life MAXI-SKIN™ Zen with L-Theanine Mandarin Chamomile

3.5 ozUPC: 0001579405068
Maxi-Skin Zen provides you all the benefits of the original formula with the addition of L-theanine and comes in a Mandarin Orange Chamomile flavor. This deliciously refreshing product includes ingredients that support all three layers of the skin. Clinically studied Verisol® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® (Type I and III collagen) enhance skin elasticity, increase skin collagen by 60% and reduce depth of eye wrinkles. Skin supporting Vitamin C protects skin from cell-damaging free radicals and helps collagen formation in the dermis layer while Vitamin A helps skin renewal in the epidermis layer. Give yourself a spa experience every day by adding this to water or your favorite beverage.

YES Certified Gluten-Free by GFCO.Org

YES Recyclable Packaging

YES Manufacturing Supports Wind Power

NO GMOs, Yeast or Wheat

NO Soy, Milk or Salt

NO Artificial Colors, Flavors or Sweeteners

NO Preservatives or Magnesium Stearate

Non GMO
30.0 servings per container
Calories10
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A1000International Unit
Vitamin C60mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vitamin A Retinol Palmitate Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides Suntheanine L Theanine Natural Mandarin Orange Flavor , Natural Chamomile Flavoring , Silica . Bse-free .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

