Ingredients

Vitamin A Retinol Palmitate Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides Suntheanine L Theanine Natural Mandarin Orange Flavor , Natural Chamomile Flavoring , Silica . Bse-free .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More