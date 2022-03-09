The specially prepared vegetarian-sourced enzymes in Maxi-Zyme function in a wider pH range than traditional animal-derived enzymes. This formula was designed to help support the digestion of protein, fat, carbohydrate, and fiber.

Digestive Aids

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Vegan

Kosher

A Comprehensive Digestive Enzyme Complex to Support Digestive Health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.