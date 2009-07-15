Country Life Milk Free Dophilus
Product Details
Country Life's Power-Dophilus provides a targeted blend of 12 billion CFUs per serving (at the time of manufacture) of four probiotics to support digestive health. Power-Dophilus is formulated to help support microflora balance in both the small and large intestines, providing a wide array of support. Country Life's Power-Dophilus formula is protected by the unique MAKTrek delivery system.
- Dairy Free Probiotic
- Multi-Strain Formula
- Certified Gluten Free
- Supports Digestive Health
- Helps to Support Microflora Balance
- 12 billion CFUs per Serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Probiotic Blend : Maltodextrin , , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus , , Lactobacillus acidophilus , Bifidobacterium Lactis ( Bifidum ) , Bifidobacterium Longum , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , and , Silica .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More