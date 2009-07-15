Country Life Milk Free Dophilus Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Milk Free Dophilus

100 CTUPC: 0001579403056
Purchase Options

Product Details

Country Life's Power-Dophilus provides a targeted blend of 12 billion CFUs per serving (at the time of manufacture) of four probiotics to support digestive health. Power-Dophilus is formulated to help support microflora balance in both the small and large intestines, providing a wide array of support. Country Life's Power-Dophilus formula is protected by the unique MAKTrek delivery system.

  • Dairy Free Probiotic
  • Multi-Strain Formula
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Supports Digestive Health
  • Helps to Support Microflora Balance
  • 12 billion CFUs per Serving

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium36mg2%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Probiotic Blend : Maltodextrin , , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus , , Lactobacillus acidophilus , Bifidobacterium Lactis ( Bifidum ) , Bifidobacterium Longum , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , and , Silica .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More