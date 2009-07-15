Country Life's Power-Dophilus provides a targeted blend of 12 billion CFUs per serving (at the time of manufacture) of four probiotics to support digestive health. Power-Dophilus is formulated to help support microflora balance in both the small and large intestines, providing a wide array of support. Country Life's Power-Dophilus formula is protected by the unique MAKTrek delivery system.

Dairy Free Probiotic

Multi-Strain Formula

Certified Gluten Free

Supports Digestive Health

Helps to Support Microflora Balance

12 billion CFUs per Serving