Country Life Milk Thistle Extract Capsules 200 mg Perspective: front
Country Life Milk Thistle Extract Capsules 200 mg

60 ctUPC: 0001579409278
Product Details

Country Life's Milk Thistle Extract has been produced using its own unique Phospho-Zyme® Delivery System. This system assists in the release of herbal components.* Contains all active plant components in their natural balance.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Milk Thistle Extract ( Seed ) , Soy Lecithin , Cellulose , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate , Lipase , Calcium Silicate , Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More