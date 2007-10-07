Country Life Milk Thistle Extract Capsules 200 mg
Product Details
Country Life's Milk Thistle Extract has been produced using its own unique Phospho-Zyme® Delivery System. This system assists in the release of herbal components.* Contains all active plant components in their natural balance.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle Extract ( Seed ) , Soy Lecithin , Cellulose , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate , Lipase , Calcium Silicate , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
