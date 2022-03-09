Country Life Natural Activated Charcoal
Product Details
Charcoal is commonly used as a digestive aid due to its absorption qualities. In the digestive tract, Charcoal can provide some intestinal comfort by absorbing gas produced from a meal.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Activated Charcoal , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule Shell ) , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.