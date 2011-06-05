Country Life Natural E Complex Softgels Perspective: front
Country Life Natural E Complex Softgels

90 ctUPC: 0001579407832
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant and is known to support immune health and function.  As a powerful free radical scavenger, Vitamin E can help fight oxidative stress in the body. 

This product contains four different tocopherols.

  • Dietary Supplement 400 IU
  • E-Complex
  • 90 Softgels
  • Powerful Antioxidant
  • Supports Immune Health
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • No Yeast, Wheat, Milk, Sugar or Preservatives
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Sweeteners
  • No Magnesium Stearate

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) . Contains : Soy . Bse-free .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
