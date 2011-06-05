Country Life Natural E Complex Softgels
Product Details
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant and is known to support immune health and function. As a powerful free radical scavenger, Vitamin E can help fight oxidative stress in the body.
This product contains four different tocopherols.
- Dietary Supplement 400 IU
- E-Complex
- 90 Softgels
- Powerful Antioxidant
- Supports Immune Health
- Certified Gluten-Free
- No Yeast, Wheat, Milk, Sugar or Preservatives
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Sweeteners
- No Magnesium Stearate
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) . Contains : Soy . Bse-free .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
