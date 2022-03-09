Country Life Natural Omega-3
Product Details
Fish oil from cold water fish contains Omega-3 fatty acids. Country Life''s Omega-3 contains a total of 1000 mg of these oils, with 180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA in only 1 softgel. Consumption of Omega-3 fatty acids supports cardiovascular health.
As this product is derived from fish oil, it is third party tested for heavy metals and toxins such as mercury and lead to ensure purity and safety.
(Processed using molecular distillation third party tested).
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Body Oils ( , from : , Marine Lipid Fish Body Oil Concentrate ( Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) ) . Eicosapentaenoic Acid , Docosahexaenoic Acid . Garlic Oil Concentrate . Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Carob Powder ( Color ) ( Capsule Shell ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More