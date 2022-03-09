Country Life Natural Omega-3 Perspective: front
Country Life Natural Omega-3

1000 mg - 300 SoftgelsUPC: 0001579404450
 Fish oil from cold water fish contains Omega-3 fatty acids.  Country Life''s Omega-3 contains a total of 1000 mg of these oils, with 180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA in only 1 softgel.  Consumption of Omega-3 fatty acids supports cardiovascular health.

As this product is derived from fish oil, it is third party tested for heavy metals and toxins such as mercury and lead to ensure purity and safety.

(Processed using molecular distillation third party tested).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
300.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Body Oils ( , from : , Marine Lipid Fish Body Oil Concentrate ( Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) ) . Eicosapentaenoic Acid , Docosahexaenoic Acid . Garlic Oil Concentrate . Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Carob Powder ( Color ) ( Capsule Shell ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible