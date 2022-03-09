Country Life Natural Vitamin E Softgels 400 IU 60 Count
Product Details
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant and is known to support immune health and function.* As a powerful free radical scavenger, Vitamin E can help fight oxidative stress in the body.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Purified Water ( Capsule Shell )
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More