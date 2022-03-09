Hover to Zoom
Country Life Omega 3 Moo
180.00 EAUPC: 0001579404121
Product Details
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Support:
- Mood
- Emotional Health
- Brain Health
Purity Information
- This fish oil was processed using molecular distillation to ensure purity.
- Purity tested for pesticides, herbicides, PCBs and dioxins, as well as heavy metals such as mercury.
- Cold-water fish, including sardines and anchovies, provide a rich source of EPA.
- Pure concentration of EPA (1,000 mg) from fish oil specifically designed to maximize the benefits of EPA.
- Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility.
- Contains no trans fatty acids.
- Contains no artificial color or flavor, wheat, gluten, sodium, sugar, lactose, yeast, nut products, or preservatives.
Product Information
- 1,000 mg of EPA per Serving
- 2 Softgels Provide: Fish Oil Concentrate 2,000 mg
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate ( , from : Sardine , Anchovy ) : Eicosapentaenoic Acid ( EPA ) ( Omega 3 ) , Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) ( Omega 3 ) , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
