Country Life Omega-3 Mood 1000 mg Softgels

90 ctUPC: 0001579404120
Omega 3 Mood is scientifically formulated to support emotional health, brain health, and mood. This is the highest EPA formula product that Country Life offers. Two softgels contain 2,000 mg of fish oil concentrate and 1,000 mg EPA. The EPA comes from fish oil, derived from anchovy, sardine, mackerel, herring, salmon, and tuna. It has been processed using molecular distillation to ensure its purity and contains no trans fatty acids.Each softgel is natural lemon flavored - no fisy taste.

  • 1,000 mg of EPA per Serving
  • 2 Softgels Provide: Fish Oil Concentrate 2,000 mg
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Helps Support:
    • Emotional Health
    • Brain Health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2softgels
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin, Glycerin, Purified Water (Capsule Shell), Natural Lemon Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

