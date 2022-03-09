Country Life Omega-3 Mood 1000 mg Softgels
Product Details
Omega 3 Mood is scientifically formulated to support emotional health, brain health, and mood. This is the highest EPA formula product that Country Life offers. Two softgels contain 2,000 mg of fish oil concentrate and 1,000 mg EPA. The EPA comes from fish oil, derived from anchovy, sardine, mackerel, herring, salmon, and tuna. It has been processed using molecular distillation to ensure its purity and contains no trans fatty acids.Each softgel is natural lemon flavored - no fisy taste.
- 1,000 mg of EPA per Serving
- 2 Softgels Provide: Fish Oil Concentrate 2,000 mg
- Certified Gluten Free
- Helps Support:
- Emotional Health
- Brain Health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin, Glycerin, Purified Water (Capsule Shell), Natural Lemon Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More