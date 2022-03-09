Omega 3 Mood is scientifically formulated to support emotional health, brain health, and mood. This is the highest EPA formula product that Country Life offers. Two softgels contain 2,000 mg of fish oil concentrate and 1,000 mg EPA. The EPA comes from fish oil, derived from anchovy, sardine, mackerel, herring, salmon, and tuna. It has been processed using molecular distillation to ensure its purity and contains no trans fatty acids.Each softgel is natural lemon flavored - no fisy taste.

1,000 mg of EPA per Serving

2 Softgels Provide: Fish Oil Concentrate 2,000 mg

Certified Gluten Free

Helps Support: Emotional Health Brain Health



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.