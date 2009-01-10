Country Life Prosta-Max for Men
Product Details
Country Life''s Prosta-Max for Men is a multifaceted complex that includes key ingredients to provide nutritional support for men''s health. Prosta-Max contains Saw Palmetto and Pygeum along with 6 essential vitamins and 700mg of amino acids for added support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glycine , L Glutamic Acid , L Alanine , Plant Sterol Complex ( Cholestatin ) : Beta Sitosterol , Saw Palmetto ( Berry ) , Pygeum ( Bark ) , Stinging Nettle ( Leaf ) , Lycopene , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More