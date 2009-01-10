Country Life Prosta-Max for Men Perspective: front
Country Life Prosta-Max for Men

200 TabletsUPC: 0001579401600
Product Details

Country Life''s Prosta-Max for Men is a multifaceted complex that includes key ingredients to provide  nutritional support for men''s health. Prosta-Max contains Saw Palmetto and Pygeum along with 6 essential vitamins and 700mg of amino acids for added support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glycine , L Glutamic Acid , L Alanine , Plant Sterol Complex ( Cholestatin ) : Beta Sitosterol , Saw Palmetto ( Berry ) , Pygeum ( Bark ) , Stinging Nettle ( Leaf ) , Lycopene , Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More