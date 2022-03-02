Hover to Zoom
Country Life Prosta-Max for Men
100 TabletsUPC: 0001579401602
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium142mg14%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit200%
Vitamin C250mg417%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Glycine ( Free Form ) , L-Glutamic Acid ( Free Form ) , L-Alanine ( Free Form ) , Plant Sterol Complex ( Cholestatin ) Providing : Beta Sitosterol , Saw Palmetto ( Berry ) , Pygeum ( Bark ) , Stinging Nettle ( Leaf ) , Lycopene ( , from : Tomato Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More