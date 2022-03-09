Hover to Zoom
Country Life Pycnogenol 100 mg Vegetarian Capsules
30 ctUPC: 0001579401697
- Antioxidant
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
Ingredients
Pycnogenol ( Pinus Maritima ) ( 100% : Pine Bark Extract ; 85-90% : Total Polyphenols , Equal To 85-90 Mg ) ( 65-75% : Procyanidins ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate . .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
