Country Life Saw Palmetto and Pygeum Extract
Product Details
Country Life’s Saw Palmetto and Pygeum Extract contains 170 mg of saw palmetto, serenoa repens oil, as well as 344 mg of our proprietary blend of phytosterols, pygeum extract and soy phosphatides. Saw Palmetto & Pygeum Extract uses Country Life’s unique Phospho-Zyme® delivery system.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Saw Palmetto Extract ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) ( Standardized At 45% : Essential Fatty Acids , Equal To 144 Mg ) Proprietary Blend Providing : Vegetable Oil Phytosterols ( , from : Soybean Oil ) ( Seed ) ( Phytosterols , 90% Total : Phytosterols , 270 Mg ) , Pygeum Extract ( Pygeum Africanum ) ( Bark ) ( 3% : Phytosterols ) , Soy Phosphatides ( Soy Lecithin ) , Lipase ( , from : Rhizopus Oryzae ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Calcium Silicate , Silica , Magnesium Silicate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
