Country Life Saw Palmetto and Pygeum Extract

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0001579401900
Country Life’s Saw Palmetto and Pygeum Extract contains 170 mg of saw palmetto, serenoa repens oil, as well as 344 mg of our proprietary blend of phytosterols, pygeum extract and soy phosphatides. Saw Palmetto & Pygeum Extract uses Country Life’s unique Phospho-Zyme® delivery system.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Saw Palmetto Extract ( Serenoa repens ) ( Berry ) ( Standardized At 45% : Essential Fatty Acids , Equal To 144 Mg ) Proprietary Blend Providing : Vegetable Oil Phytosterols ( , from : Soybean Oil ) ( Seed ) ( Phytosterols , 90% Total : Phytosterols , 270 Mg ) , Pygeum Extract ( Pygeum Africanum ) ( Bark ) ( 3% : Phytosterols ) , Soy Phosphatides ( Soy Lecithin ) , Lipase ( , from : Rhizopus Oryzae ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Calcium Silicate , Silica , Magnesium Silicate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

