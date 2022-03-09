Country Life Strawberry & Orange D3 Gummies 1000 IU 60 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Strawberry & Orange D3 Gummies 1000 IU 60 Count

60 ctUPC: 0001579405810
Purchase Options

Product Details

Yummy healthy goodness! Easy to chew and delicious. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.* The formula contains cholecalciferol, the most easily absorbed and utilized naturally sourced form of Vitamin D.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D ( D3 ) ( As Cholecalciferol ) , Tapioca Syrup , Evaporated Cane Juice Sugar , Gelatin , Purified Water , Natural Strawberry Flavor and Orange Flavors , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Pectin , Coconut Oil , Annatto Color , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate Color , Sodium Citrate , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More