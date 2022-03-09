Yummy healthy goodness! Easy to chew and delicious. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.* The formula contains cholecalciferol, the most easily absorbed and utilized naturally sourced form of Vitamin D.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.