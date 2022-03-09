Country Life Strawberry & Orange D3 Gummies 1000 IU 60 Count
Product Details
Yummy healthy goodness! Easy to chew and delicious. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.* The formula contains cholecalciferol, the most easily absorbed and utilized naturally sourced form of Vitamin D.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D ( D3 ) ( As Cholecalciferol ) , Tapioca Syrup , Evaporated Cane Juice Sugar , Gelatin , Purified Water , Natural Strawberry Flavor and Orange Flavors , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Pectin , Coconut Oil , Annatto Color , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate Color , Sodium Citrate , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More