Country Life Strawberry Vitamin D3 Spray 2000 IU

0.81 fl ozUPC: 0001579405827
Yummy healthy goodness! From the leader in Vitamin D3, comes adelicious and convenient way to take the sunshine vitamin. Each spray includes a blend of D3, medium chain triglycerdes (MCT), and strawberry flavor. 5 sprays will give you 5000 IU. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.*

  • Certified Gluten-Free by GFCO.Org
  • Certified Vegetarian by the AVA
  • Recyclable Packaging
  • Manufacturing Supports Wind Power
  • No GMOs
  • No Yeast, Wheat or Corn
  • No Soy, Milk or Salt
  • No Sugar
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Colors or Flavors
  • No Magnesium Stearate

The formula contains:

  • Cholecalciferol, the most easily absorbed and utilized naturally sourced form of Vitamin D
  • Easy absorption
  • Delicious strawberry flavor
  • No sugar
  • Base of medium chain triglycerides (MCT)

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Medium Chain Triglycerides , Natural Flavors , D-Alpha Tocopherol ( , from : Sunflower Oil ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
