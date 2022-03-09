Yummy healthy goodness! From the leader in Vitamin D3, comes adelicious and convenient way to take the sunshine vitamin. Each spray includes a blend of D3, medium chain triglycerdes (MCT), and strawberry flavor. 5 sprays will give you 5000 IU. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.*

Certified Gluten-Free by GFCO.Org

Certified Vegetarian by the AVA

Recyclable Packaging

Manufacturing Supports Wind Power

No GMOs

No Yeast, Wheat or Corn

No Soy, Milk or Salt

No Sugar

No Preservatives

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Magnesium Stearate

The formula contains:

Cholecalciferol, the most easily absorbed and utilized naturally sourced form of Vitamin D

Easy absorption

Delicious strawberry flavor

Base of medium chain triglycerides (MCT)

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.