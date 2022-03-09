Country Life Strawberry Vitamin D3 Spray 2000 IU
Product Details
Yummy healthy goodness! From the leader in Vitamin D3, comes adelicious and convenient way to take the sunshine vitamin. Each spray includes a blend of D3, medium chain triglycerdes (MCT), and strawberry flavor. 5 sprays will give you 5000 IU. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.*
- Certified Gluten-Free by GFCO.Org
- Certified Vegetarian by the AVA
- Recyclable Packaging
- Manufacturing Supports Wind Power
- No GMOs
- No Yeast, Wheat or Corn
- No Soy, Milk or Salt
- No Sugar
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Colors or Flavors
- No Magnesium Stearate
The formula contains:
- Cholecalciferol, the most easily absorbed and utilized naturally sourced form of Vitamin D
- Easy absorption
- Delicious strawberry flavor
- No sugar
- Base of medium chain triglycerides (MCT)
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Medium Chain Triglycerides , Natural Flavors , D-Alpha Tocopherol ( , from : Sunflower Oil ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More