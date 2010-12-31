Country Life Target-Mins™ Calcium-Magnesium Complex Perspective: front
Country Life Target-Mins™ Calcium-Magnesium Complex

360 TabletsUPC: 0001579402489
Product Details

Target-Mins® are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium: phosphorus and calcium: magnesium ration of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. Supports body availability of calcium. Adequate calcium as part of a healthful diet, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium ( As Calcium Hydroxyapatite , Citrate , aspartate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , Lysinate ) , Phosphorus ( As Calcium Hydroxyapatite ) , Magnesium ( As Magnesium Oxide , Citrate , Taurinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , aspartate ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , L-Leucine , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible