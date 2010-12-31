Country Life Target-Mins™ Calcium-Magnesium Complex
Product Details
Target-Mins® are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium: phosphorus and calcium: magnesium ration of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. Supports body availability of calcium. Adequate calcium as part of a healthful diet, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( As Calcium Hydroxyapatite , Citrate , aspartate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , Lysinate ) , Phosphorus ( As Calcium Hydroxyapatite ) , Magnesium ( As Magnesium Oxide , Citrate , Taurinate , Alpha-ketoglutarate , aspartate ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , L-Leucine , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
