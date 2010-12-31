Target-Mins® are made with specific free-form amino acids and uses a calcium: phosphorus and calcium: magnesium ration of 2:1 to support calcium utilization. Supports body availability of calcium. Adequate calcium as part of a healthful diet, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.