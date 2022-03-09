Magnesium is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps to relax muscles and to maintain an already normal blood flow.* It can also support a steady heart rhythm and a healthy immune system, as well as keep bones strong.*

With Silica

Certified Gluten-Free

Helps Relax Muscles*

Supports a Healthy Immune System*

Essential for Proper Calcium Utilization*

