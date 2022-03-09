Country Life Target-Mins Magnesium Capsules 300mg Perspective: front
Country Life Target-Mins Magnesium Capsules 300mg

120 ctUPC: 0001579402475
Magnesium is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps to relax muscles and to maintain an already normal blood flow.* It can also support a steady heart rhythm and a healthy immune system, as well as keep bones strong.*

  • With Silica
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Helps Relax Muscles*
  • Supports a Healthy Immune System*
  • Essential for Proper Calcium Utilization*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.