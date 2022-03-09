Country Life Target-Mins Potassium
Product Details
Target-Mins are made with specific free form amino and organic acids to support utilization. As an important electrolyte Potassium regulates nerve signals from the brain and spinal column to muscles, this promoting healthy neuromuscular function.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
