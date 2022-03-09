Country Life Taurine 500 mg Vegan Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Taurine 500 mg Vegan Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0001579401406
Purchase Options

Product Details

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Taurine is an amino acid found in the nervous system and muscles. It is one of the most abundant intracellular amino acids in the body and plays a role in nerve activity. Country Life uses vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.

  • Certified Vegan by the AVA
  • Certified Gluten Free by the GFCO.ORG
  • Recyclable Packaging
  • Manufacturing Supports Wind Power
  • Kosher - Parve
  • No Yeast, Wheat or Corn
  • No Soy, Milk, Salt or Sugar
  • No Preservatives or Artificial Color
  • No GMOs
  • Supports the Nervous System andCardiovascular Health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Taurine , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More