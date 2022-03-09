Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Taurine is an amino acid found in the nervous system and muscles. It is one of the most abundant intracellular amino acids in the body and plays a role in nerve activity. Country Life uses vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.

Certified Vegan by the AVA

Certified Gluten Free by the GFCO.ORG

Recyclable Packaging

Manufacturing Supports Wind Power

Kosher - Parve

No Yeast, Wheat or Corn

No Soy, Milk, Salt or Sugar

No Preservatives or Artificial Color

No GMOs

Supports the Nervous System andCardiovascular Health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.