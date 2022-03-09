Country Life Taurine 500 mg Vegan Capsules
Product Details
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Taurine is an amino acid found in the nervous system and muscles. It is one of the most abundant intracellular amino acids in the body and plays a role in nerve activity. Country Life uses vitamin B6 to aid in utilization.
- Certified Vegan by the AVA
- Certified Gluten Free by the GFCO.ORG
- Recyclable Packaging
- Manufacturing Supports Wind Power
- Kosher - Parve
- No Yeast, Wheat or Corn
- No Soy, Milk, Salt or Sugar
- No Preservatives or Artificial Color
- No GMOs
- Supports the Nervous System andCardiovascular Health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Taurine , Cellulose ( Capsule Shell ) , Cellulose , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More