Country Life Thyro-Max Support
Product Details
The thyroid is a small hormone producing gland that is involved in a wide range of functions. Thyro-Max Support provides key ingredients for thyroid health like iodine and tyrosine. Rich in all-natural iodine derived from Kelp (300% of the Daily Value for Iodine), this product comes in a special vegetable cellulose "Rapid Release" base for a quick release of nutrients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Tyrosine ( Free Form ) , L-Aspartic Acid ( Free Form ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
