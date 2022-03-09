The thyroid is a small hormone producing gland that is involved in a wide range of functions. Thyro-Max Support provides key ingredients for thyroid health like iodine and tyrosine. Rich in all-natural iodine derived from Kelp (300% of the Daily Value for Iodine), this product comes in a special vegetable cellulose "Rapid Release" base for a quick release of nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.