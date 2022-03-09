Country Life Thyro-Max Support Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Thyro-Max Support

60 TabletsUPC: 0001579401595
Purchase Options

Product Details

The thyroid is a small hormone producing gland that is involved in a wide range of functions. Thyro-Max Support provides key ingredients for thyroid health like iodine and tyrosine. Rich in all-natural iodine derived from Kelp (300% of the Daily Value for Iodine), this product comes in a special vegetable cellulose "Rapid Release" base for a quick release of nutrients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Tyrosine ( Free Form ) , L-Aspartic Acid ( Free Form ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More