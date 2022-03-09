Country Life Time Release Lipoic Acid
Product Details
R-alpha lipoic acid is an antioxidant that protects against free radicals. It has been heat stabilized.
- Time Release
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Heat Stable R-Lipoic Acid
- Protects Against Free Radicals
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biotin ( D-Biotin ) , Calcium ( Calcium Sulfate ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid ( Thioctic Acid ) , R-alpha Lipoic Acid ( Thioctic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Trisilicate , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
