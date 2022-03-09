Country Life Time Release Lipoic Acid Perspective: front
Country Life Time Release Lipoic Acid

60 CTUPC: 0001579401651
Product Details

R-alpha lipoic acid is an antioxidant that protects against free radicals. It has been heat stabilized.

  • Time Release
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Heat Stable R-Lipoic Acid
  • Protects Against Free Radicals

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Biotin ( D-Biotin ) , Calcium ( Calcium Sulfate ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid ( Thioctic Acid ) , R-alpha Lipoic Acid ( Thioctic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Trisilicate , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
