Country Life Time Release Vitamin C with Rose Hips Dietary Supplement Tablets 1000mg
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient. As an antioxidant, it helps to protect the body against oxidative stress and supports immune health. Country Life''s Vitamin C also contain rose hips. "This special time release formula is designed to release Vitamin C over an extended period of time.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica and Vegetable Glaze
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.