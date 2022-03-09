Country Life Time Release Vitamin C with Rose Hips Dietary Supplement Tablets 1000mg Perspective: front
Country Life Time Release Vitamin C with Rose Hips Dietary Supplement Tablets 1000mg

250 ctUPC: 0001579406873
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient. As an antioxidant, it helps to protect the body against oxidative stress and supports immune health. Country Life''s Vitamin C also contain rose hips. "This special time release  formula is designed to release Vitamin C over an extended period of time.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C1000mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica and Vegetable Glaze

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
