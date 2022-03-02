Country Life Total Mins Iron-Free Multi-Mineral Complex Perspective: front
Country Life Total Mins Iron-Free Multi-Mineral Complex

120 TabletsUPC: 0001579402514
Product Details

A complete multi-mineral complex that contains 11 essential minerals in two convenient tablets. Take alone or as a complement to your supplement regimen. Adequate calcium as part of a healthful diet, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg100%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
L Glutamic Acid , Silica , Horsetail Extract , Boron , Cellulose , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Silica , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
