Country Life Total Mins Iron-Free Multi-Mineral Complex
Product Details
A complete multi-mineral complex that contains 11 essential minerals in two convenient tablets. Take alone or as a complement to your supplement regimen. Adequate calcium as part of a healthful diet, along with exercise, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L Glutamic Acid , Silica , Horsetail Extract , Boron , Cellulose , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Silica , Cellulose Coating , Glycerin Coating , Vegetable Glaze .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.