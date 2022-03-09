Hover to Zoom
Country Life Triple Action Sharp Thought Capsules
Sharp Thought® contains a very special conjugated complex of Phosphatidylserine (PS) and DHA from omega-3 (Sharp-PS™ Gold). It is in this form that phosphatidylserine is found in the brain. The special type of PS supports the utilization of DHA by the brain. This formula is not just DHA and PS simply added together as independent ingredients. Rather, the exacting science of conjugation allows you to achieve the exact form that the body can recognize. Body recognition is the key to supporting brain health.
- Triple Action
- Gluten Free
- Clinically Shown to:
- Support Memory
- Support Faster Recall
- Increase Mental Clarity
