During sleep, your body processes information, recovers from the stress of the day, restores energy potential, supports immune system recovery, and so much more. Without quality sleep, your body may not be able to fully recover and perform at its maximum potential the next day.

Many people suffer from occasional sleeplessness. There is no shortage of poor nutrition, emotional problems, lack of exercise, and daily stress. Country Life's Stress Shield Nighttime is a unique multi-ingredient dietary supplement designed to support the body's ability to deal with stress, while encouraging sleep.

Stress Shield Nighttime's uniqueness comes from the combination of supplements and nutrients:

Sensoril® is a proprietary extract of Ashwagandha. Scientific evidence shows that Sensoril aids in supporting the body's energy levels, reduces occasional sleeplessness, and may support mental cognition. Sensoril helps support balance by encouraging a state of sleep.

GABA is an amino acid and an important neurotransmitter. GABA's primary function is to relax the CNS (central nervous system) and it supports sleep in its role as a neurotransmitter. GABA is a key ingredient for it's ability to improve relaxation and the calming effects which may support sleep.

Stress Shield Nighttime contains Suntheanine® L-Theanine. It is included for its scientifically studied ability to relax the mind and support sleep. There is clinical evidence that Suntheanine L-Theanine elevates the presence of alpha waves in the brain. Alpha waves (a measure of relaxation) support calmness and sleep.

