Country Life Tropical Papaya Gluten Free Wafers
Country Life Tropical Papaya Gluten Free Wafers
Country Life Tropical Papaya Gluten Free Wafers
Country Life Tropical Papaya Gluten Free Wafers
Country Life Tropical Papaya Gluten Free Wafers

500 ctUPC: 0001579405384
Product Details

Digestive enzymes, such as those naturally found in papaya, papain, and protease, are essential to the body's absorption of food nutrients.* This product is made from real papaya and comes as delicious, chewable wafers.

  • Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*
  • From Whole Papaya
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
125.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Papain , Protease , Alpha amylase ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Papaya ( , from : Papaya ) ( Fruit ) . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Mannitol , Stearic Acid , Starch , Maltodextrin , Glycine , Natural Papaya Flavor , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Natural Pineapple Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.