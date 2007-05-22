Country Life Tropical Papaya Gluten Free Wafers
Product Details
Digestive enzymes, such as those naturally found in papaya, papain, and protease, are essential to the body's absorption of food nutrients.* This product is made from real papaya and comes as delicious, chewable wafers.
- Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*
- From Whole Papaya
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Papain , Protease , Alpha amylase ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Papaya ( , from : Papaya ) ( Fruit ) . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Mannitol , Stearic Acid , Starch , Maltodextrin , Glycine , Natural Papaya Flavor , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Natural Pineapple Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
