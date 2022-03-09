Country Life Ultra Concentrated Omega 3-6-9 Complete Softgels
Product Details
Containsa blend of borage oil, fish oil, and flax seed oil to help meet daily EFA requirements for the maintenance of good health and a vibrant, active lifestyle. Research with Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation has shown promise in a number of areas including:
- Cardiovascular Health
- Skin Health
- Brain Health
- Immune System Health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Borage Seed Oil , Providing : GLA ( Gamma-linolenic Acid ) , Typically Providing : Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Flax Seed Oil , Providing : ALA ( Alpha-Linolenic Acid ) , Typically Providing : Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) , Sunflower Oil , Natural Lemon Flavor .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More