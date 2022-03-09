Country Life Ultra Concentrated Omega 3-6-9 Complete Softgels Perspective: front
Country Life Ultra Concentrated Omega 3-6-9 Complete Softgels

90 ctUPC: 0001579404100
Containsa blend of borage oil, fish oil, and flax seed oil to help meet daily EFA requirements for the maintenance of good health and a vibrant, active lifestyle. Research with Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation has shown promise in a number of areas including:

  • Cardiovascular Health
  • Skin Health
  • Brain Health
  • Immune System Health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Borage Seed Oil , Providing : GLA ( Gamma-linolenic Acid ) , Typically Providing : Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Flax Seed Oil , Providing : ALA ( Alpha-Linolenic Acid ) , Typically Providing : Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water ( Capsule Shell ) , Sunflower Oil , Natural Lemon Flavor .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible