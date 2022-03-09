Research with Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation has shown promise in a number of areas including:

Cardiovascular Health

Skin Health

Brain Health

Immune System Health

Although the recent trend has moved toward a more "fat-free" diet, we now understand that some good fats are actually essential to human well-being. Ultra Concentrated Omega 3•6•9 contains the essential fatty acids (EFAs) linoleic acid and alpha-linolenic acid, and provides a convenient and easy way to get these good fats and maintain good health.

Purity Information

This fish oil was processed using molecular distillation to ensure purity.

Purity tested for pesticides, herbicides, PCBs, and dioxins as well as heavy metals such as mercury.

Plant oils are 100% expeller pressed without hexane or harsh chemicals.

Cold-water fish, including sardines, anchovies, mackerel, and herring, provide a rich source of omega-3s.

Contains borage and flax seed oils.

Manufactured in a GMP certified facility.

Contains no artificial color or flavor, wheat, corn, gluten, sodium, sugar, lactose, yeast, nut products, or preservatives.

Product Information

The "multivitamin" of the supplement oils.

Contains a blend of borage oil, fish oil, and flax seed oil to help meet daily EFA requirements for the maintenance of good health and a vibrant, active lifestyle.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids help to support healthy skin, cardiovascular health, and immune system health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.