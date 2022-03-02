At 200 mg, this product contains the highest CoQ10 dosage that Country Life has to offer. CoQ10 is present in every cell in the body. It supports energy production and a healthy heart. Country Life is the leader in CoQ10 vegan softgels, and uses only the finest material from Kaneka. Available in 60, 100 and 200 mg doses.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.