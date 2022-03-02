Country Life Vegan CoQ10 Capsules 200 mg
Product Details
At 200 mg, this product contains the highest CoQ10 dosage that Country Life has to offer. CoQ10 is present in every cell in the body. It supports energy production and a healthy heart. Country Life is the leader in CoQ10 vegan softgels, and uses only the finest material from Kaneka. Available in 60, 100 and 200 mg doses.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme Q10 , Other Ingredients : Medium Chain Triglycerides , Modified Food Starch , Glycerin , Purified Water , Carrageenan , Annatto Color .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More