Country Life Vegan D3 Softgels 5000 IU 60 Count
Product Details
Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain strong bones.* This D3 is made from lichen, a natural source of vegan D3. Vitamin D promotes bone and immune health.*
- 5000 IU
- Certified Vegan
- 100% Plant-Derived D3
- Promotes Bone and Immune Health*
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D ( D3 ) ( As Cholecalciferol ) , Sunflower Oil , D-Alpha Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Non-GMO , Corn Starch , Carrageenan , Vegetable Glycerin , Sorbitol , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
