Country Life Vegan D3 Softgels 5000 IU 60 Count Perspective: front
Country Life Vegan D3 Softgels 5000 IU 60 Count Perspective: back
Country Life Vegan D3 Softgels 5000 IU 60 Count Perspective: left
Country Life Vegan D3 Softgels 5000 IU 60 Count Perspective: top
Country Life Vegan D3 Softgels 5000 IU 60 Count

60 ctUPC: 0001579405821
Product Details

Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain strong bones.* This D3 is made from lichen, a natural source of vegan D3. Vitamin D promotes bone and immune health.*

  • 5000 IU
  • Certified Vegan
  • 100% Plant-Derived D3
  • Promotes Bone and Immune Health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D ( D3 ) ( As Cholecalciferol ) , Sunflower Oil , D-Alpha Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Non-GMO , Corn Starch , Carrageenan , Vegetable Glycerin , Sorbitol , Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.