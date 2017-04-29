Country Life Vegan D3 Vegan 5000IU Softgels
Product Details
Country Life Vegan D3 contains sustainably harvested, Vitashine® D3 in a healthy base of MCTs. Just one (1) softgel a day provides 125 mcg (5,000 I.U.) of plant derived Vitamin D3 which helps support the immune system, aids in the absorption of calcium to form and maintain strong bones, supports brain health and helps fulfill the daily D3 requirement.
- 100% Plant-Derived D3
- Supports cognitive health
- Promotes bone and immune health
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, D-alpha Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Non-GMO Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Vegetable Glycerin, Sorbitol, Purified Water
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More