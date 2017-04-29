Country Life Vegan D3 Vegan 5000IU Softgels Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Vegan D3 Vegan 5000IU Softgels

30 ctUPC: 0001579405820
Purchase Options

Product Details

Country Life Vegan D3 contains sustainably harvested, Vitashine® D3 in a healthy base of MCTs. Just one (1) softgel a day provides 125 mcg (5,000 I.U.) of plant derived Vitamin D3 which helps support the immune system, aids in the absorption of calcium to form and maintain strong bones, supports brain health and helps fulfill the daily D3 requirement.

  • 100% Plant-Derived D3
  • Supports cognitive health
  • Promotes bone and immune health

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1softgel
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin D5000Number of International Units1250%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, D-alpha Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Non-GMO Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Vegetable Glycerin, Sorbitol, Purified Water

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More