Country Life Vitamin C with Rose Hips
1000 mg - 90 TabletsUPC: 0001579406872
Product Details
This product has been formulated in a special base to release its nutrients over a prolonged period of time.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C1000mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose and Glycerin Coating , Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
