Country Life Vitamin D3 Softgels 1000IU

200 ctUPC: 0001579405806
Product Details

Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.* The vitamin D3 found in this product comes from lanolin, a sustainable and safe source.

  • Non-fish liver source
  • Certified gluten-free
  • Maintains healthy bones and teeth*
  • Promotes immune health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.