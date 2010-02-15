Hover to Zoom
Country Life Vitamin D3 Softgels 1000IU
200 ctUPC: 0001579405806
Product Details
Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.* The vitamin D3 found in this product comes from lanolin, a sustainable and safe source.
- Non-fish liver source
- Certified gluten-free
- Maintains healthy bones and teeth*
- Promotes immune health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.