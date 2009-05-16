Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth, as well as promote immune health.* The vitamin D3 found in this product comes from lanolin, a sustainable and safe source.

Non-fish liver source

Certified gluten-free

Maintains healthy bones and teeth*

Promotes immune health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.