Hover to Zoom
Country Life Vitamin D3 Softgels 5000IU
200 ctUPC: 0001579405808
Purchase Options
Product Details
Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth.* It also supports colon and immune health.* The vitamin D3 found in this product comes from lanolin, a sustainable and safe source.
- Non-fish liver source
- Certified gluten-free
- Promotes bone, dental, and immune health*
- Promotes colon health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.