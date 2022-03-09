Country Life Vitamin D3 Softgels 5000IU Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Country Life Vitamin D3 Softgels 5000IU

200 ctUPC: 0001579405808
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain healthy bones and teeth.* It also supports colon and immune health.* The vitamin D3 found in this product comes from lanolin, a sustainable and safe source.

  • Non-fish liver source
  • Certified gluten-free
  • Promotes bone, dental, and immune health*
  • Promotes colon health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.