Country Life Zinc Lozenges with Vitamin C Cherry
60 LozengesUPC: 0001579402943
Product Details
These lozenges support immune health.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C100mg167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Acerola Berry Extract , 4 : 1 , Other Ingredients : Fructose , Glucose , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Cellulose , Natural Cherry Flavor , Citric Acid , Dark Sweet Cherry Fruit Powder , Beet Juice ( Color ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
