Country Time Lemonade On The Go Drink Mix Packets
10 ctUPC: 0004300001098
This On The Go drink mix makes it easy to enjoy the sweet and delicious flavor while getting the vitamin C you need, anytime. The individual packages are small enough to easily fit in a purse or travel bag for refreshment on the go.
Kosher
servings per container
Serving size1packet (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Vitamin C14mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sugar, Citric Acid, Contains Less Than 2% of Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor, Artificial Color, Yellow 5 Lake, Soy Lecithin, Tocopherol (Preserve Freshness)
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More