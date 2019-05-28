Hover to Zoom
Country Time On-The-Go Sugar-Free Lemonade Flavored Drink Mix Packets
6 ctUPC: 0004300006935
Product Details
16.9 fl oz Bottled Water + Zero Calorie Lemonade Packet = Flavor!
Packet can be mixed into a 20 fl oz bottle of water for lighter flavor.
- Zero Sugar
- On the Go
- 0 Calories per 1/2 Packet
- Easy Open 6 Packets
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5packet (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium35mg1.46%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Aspartame†, Magnesium Oxide, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Yellow 5, BHA (Preserves Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
