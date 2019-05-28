Ingredients

Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Aspartame†, Magnesium Oxide, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Yellow 5, BHA (Preserves Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

