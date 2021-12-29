Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
CoverGirl Clean Normal Skin Foundation - 110 Classic Ivory
1 fl ozUPC: 0000810000411
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Let your natural beauty shine through with COVERGIRL Clean Liquid Makeup! Clean Makeup's water-based foundation non-comedogenic formula lets your skin breathe, goes on easily, and blends perfectly, so the world doesn't see makeup, just the look of great skin. COVERGIRL Clean Liquid Makeup is also available in Sensitive Skin and Oil Control formulas. Shop COVERGIRL Clean Liquid Makeup today!