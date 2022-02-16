Crayola Air-Dry Clay - White Perspective: front
Crayola Air-Dry Clay - White

2.5 lbUPC: 0007166255050
Product Details

This soft modeling material can either be reused or air dried to preserve your creation. No baking is ever required.

  • Safe and nontoxic, ages four and up
  • Includes an airtight container to save unused clay
  • Clay dries to a hard solid- no oven or kiln needed
  • Features 2.5 pounds of Crayola Air Dry Clay in White

Model: 57-5050

Age Range: 6+

Dimensions: 6 Inch Length x 6 Inch Width x 3.25 Inch Height