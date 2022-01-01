Hover to Zoom
Crayola All That Glitters Art Set
1 ctUPC: 0007166206887
Product Details
The All That Glitters Art Case combines everything sparkly that we can fit into a kit. With crayons, a glitter marker, and chalk consumers can enjoy coloring with glitter on many different mediums. The glue and construction paper provides the means to dream and create in magical ways.
Includes:
- 8 Glitter Crayons
- 5 Glitter Glue Tubes
- 30 Construction Paper Sheets
- 5 Glitter Chalk Sticks
- 1 Color-Your-Own Sticker Sheet
- 1 Glitter Marker
- Reusable Plastic Case
Dimensions: 2.25 Inch Length x 10.75 Inch Width x 10.25 Inch Height
Ages: 5+