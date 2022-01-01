The All That Glitters Art Case combines everything sparkly that we can fit into a kit. With crayons, a glitter marker, and chalk consumers can enjoy coloring with glitter on many different mediums. The glue and construction paper provides the means to dream and create in magical ways.

Includes:

8 Glitter Crayons

5 Glitter Glue Tubes

30 Construction Paper Sheets

5 Glitter Chalk Sticks

1 Color-Your-Own Sticker Sheet

1 Glitter Marker

Reusable Plastic Case

Dimensions: 2.25 Inch Length x 10.75 Inch Width x 10.25 Inch Height

Ages: 5+