Crayola All That Glitters Art Set
Crayola All That Glitters Art Set

1 ct
Product Details

The All That Glitters Art Case combines everything sparkly that we can fit into a kit. With crayons, a glitter marker, and chalk consumers can enjoy coloring with glitter on many different mediums. The glue and construction paper provides the means to dream and create in magical ways.
Includes:

  • 8 Glitter Crayons
  • 5 Glitter Glue Tubes
  • 30 Construction Paper Sheets
  • 5 Glitter Chalk Sticks
  • 1 Color-Your-Own Sticker Sheet
  • 1 Glitter Marker
  • Reusable Plastic Case

Dimensions: 2.25 Inch Length x 10.75 Inch Width x 10.25 Inch Height
Ages: 5+