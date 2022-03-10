These acrylic paints are perfect for decorating your pumpkins for Halloween. This product includes 6 vibrant colors that are perfect for the fall color palette.

Acrylic paint is multi-surface and perfect for pumpkin painting

6 – 2 oz. Paint (Phthalo Green, Orange (brilliant), Burnt Sienna, Pearlescent Mixing Medium, Brilliant Blue Purple, Turners Yellow)

5+

Vibrant colors and laydowns

2.6 in length x 5.25 in width x 3.6 in height