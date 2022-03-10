Hover to Zoom
Crayola Autumn Colors Acrylic Pumpkin Paint Kit
2 fl ozUPC: 0007166271998
Product Details
These acrylic paints are perfect for decorating your pumpkins for Halloween. This product includes 6 vibrant colors that are perfect for the fall color palette.
- Acrylic paint is multi-surface and perfect for pumpkin painting
- 6 – 2 oz. Paint (Phthalo Green, Orange (brilliant), Burnt Sienna, Pearlescent Mixing Medium, Brilliant Blue Purple, Turners Yellow)
- 5+
- Vibrant colors and laydowns
- 2.6 in length x 5.25 in width x 3.6 in height